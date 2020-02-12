Lebanon: Karim Storm Situation Report (as of 11 February 2020)

“KARIM” storm hit on Friday 7 February and extended over the weekend. Some of the most vulnerable people in Lebanon had to endure the coldest temperatures so far this winter, with -6C in el Qaa (Baalbeck – Hermel) and -3C in Zahle (Central Bekaa), alongside strong winds, heavy rain and snow. The areas most affected were in the North and Bekaa, and high-altitude areas of Mount Lebanon and South.

To date, 86 sites and 1,072 individuals have been impacted by the storm according to the Rapid Needs Assessments (RNA) conducted. Referrals continue to be received from partners and assessments are ongoing in all areas. Reported distributions include blankets, mattresses, and shelter kits.

North and Akkar:

29 sites in the coastal area of Akkar and Minieh-Dennieh district were impacted by the storm. No sites were completely flooded and damage was minimal, with some families requiring shelter assistance. There is a current gap in contingency sites for families who may need to be relocated, with current capacity limited to only five families.

Bekaa / Baalbek – Hermel:

25 sites and 339 individuals were affected in the Bekaa, mainly by flooding and extreme winds. Partners continue to assess the situation and are responding to the needs, especially with dewatering. No relocation was needed. One informal settlement in Majdel Anjar was reported heavily affected by floods.120 blankets and mattresses were distributed in that site.

In Arsal, 7 sites were confirmed in need of assistance out of the 58 initially reported as being affected. Partners in the area responded by removing snow and clearing roads in order to ensure access. A total of 37 shelter kits, 640 blankets and 166 food parcels were distributed, as well as fuel to 1569 families. Three families relocated to the homes of their relatives temporarily.

Beirut / Mount Lebanon:

In Beirut Mount Lebanon, 20 sites were reportedly affected, with 4 in Jiyeh, 8 in Damour, 5 in Rmeileh ech chouf, 1 in Chiyah, 1 in furn ech chubbak and 1 in Safra keserwen. Assessment and response is ongoing. An additional 25 sites are currently being assessed.

South:

In the South, 5 sites have been affected and assessment is ongoing in Abbasieh in Tyre, Arzai, Sarafand, and Quaaqaiet Snoubar in Saida, and Amara in Marjayoun district.