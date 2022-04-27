Lebanon – Joint French-Saudi support for the Lebanese people (26 Apr. 2022) [EN/AR]

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the French Development Agency and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center will sign an agreement today in Beirut aimed at providing support to vulnerable populations in Lebanon. This agreement grants nearly €30 million to a series of humanitarian and development projects.

The agreement, which is consistent with the guidelines adopted by President Macron and the Saudi Crown Prince on December 4 in Jeddah, represents an important step toward implementing the commitment made in Paris on February 28 by the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs and his Saudi counterpart: they pledged that France and Saudi Arabia would provide emergency financial support to projects assisting vulnerable populations in Lebanon.

These projects will meet the most urgent needs of vulnerable populations in Lebanon in the priority healthcare and food security sectors. They are designed in particular to support the hospital in Tripoli, to strengthen access to primary healthcare services, and to provide emergency aid, including food aid, to the most deprived populations.

France stands with the Lebanese people. It continues to reassert its demands and expectations, which are also those of the Lebanese people and the international community, vis-à-vis the Lebanese authorities: the urgent implementation of the reforms that are vital to ending the crisis in Lebanon, the signing of a full agreement with the IMF, and the holding of impartial, transparent legislative elections on the scheduled date of May 15.