Lebanon: Inter-Agency - Social Stability Sector - LCRP End of Year dashboard 2020

This dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Social Stability Sector in Lebanon aims to achieve the following results: OUCOME 1: Strengthen municipalities, national and local institutions’ ability to alleviate resource pressure; OUTCOME 2: Strengthen municipal and local community capacity to foster dialouge and address sources of tensions and conflicts; OUTCOME 3: Enhance LCRP capacities on tension monitoring and conflict sensitivity.

ANALYSIS OF ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE SECTOR AT THE OUTPUT LEVEL

Throughout 2020, Social Stability sector partners have continued to work to prevent and mitigate intra- and inter-communal tensions by: supporting municipalities to deliver services and alleviate resource pressure; by supporting communities to foster dialogue (including peacebuilding activities); as well as by mainstreaming conflict sensitivity within the overall Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (including expanding tension monitoring and analysis). With the compounded crisis that Lebanon was facing in 2020, the sector’s initial workplan was disrupted and some activities had to be postponed. At the same time, the deteriorating situation in the country triggered a need for new and increased interventions by partners, which had not been captured in the sector’s initial annual work plan. Thus, several partners adjusted their activities or shifted focus based on several needs assessments carried out in the beginning of the year. This shift negatively impacted achievements under specific outputs, mainly under outcome 1, which is related to working with local authorities on hard components such as infrastructures, since most of these activities could not be carried out during the COVID-19 lockdown. At the same time, achievements related to some of the sector’s soft activities, such as dialogue mechanisms (contributing to Outcome 2) and monitoring of tensions (Outcome 3), were increased.

For outputs under Outcome 1, interventions were mainly related to working with municipalities and national and local institutions to strengthen their ability to alleviate resource pressure, reduce resentment, and build peace. However, due to the restrictions related to COVID-19, the sector faced challenges in expanding its outreach, and only managed to reach 67 communities (compared to an annual target of 251) by the end of the year, which was a significant decrease from the 242 communities that were reached in 2019.

Throughout the year, a total of 64 projects were identified thanks to participatory needs assessments conducted together with the local population in their municipalities. The projects that are based on participatory assessments are important as they ensure more transparent processes which reflect the needs of populations and also contributes to rebuilding trust in local authorities. Out of these 64 projects that address the identified priority needs, 10 large investments (above 100,000 USD) in basic services were finalized in 2020. These investments included the rehabilitation of infrastructure for livelihood, education, and agricultural land (e.g. rehabilitation of markets, material for civil defense teams, and establishment of public gardens). An estimated 127,600 direct and indirect beneficiaries were reached through these projects. Furthermore, 54 smaller investments (under 100,000 USD) in community support projects were implemented in 2020, falling short of the 200 projects initially targeted. Projects were mostly implemented through grants to CSOs so that they could implement activities at the local level in collaboration with local authorities. Successfully finalized projects were mainly related to supporting the health and education sectors. As such, supported communities and municipalities are better able to ensure the continuity of services at the local level.