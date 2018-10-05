Lebanon: Inter-Agency - Social Stability - Jan-Aug 2018 Dashboard
This dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response and highlights trends affecting people in need. Social Stability partners in Lebanon are working to:
• Strengthen municipalities, national and local institutions' ability to alleviate resource pressure (Outcome 1);
• Strengthen municipal and local community capacity to foster dialogue and address sources of tensions and conflicts (Outcome 2);
• Enhance LCRP capacities on early warning and conflict sensitivity (Outcome 3).