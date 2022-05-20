Lebanon: Inter-Agency - Shelter Sector Chapter - 2022 of the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan

Introduction

The multiple crises facing Lebanon in recent years have resulted in a dramatic increase in poverty across all populations. This has put an additional strain on the ability of already vulnerable populations to access basic services and affordable housing. In major cities across the country, significant proportions of vulnerable Lebanese and displaced communities live together in dense and poor urban neighbourhoods. Illustrative snapshots from neighbourhood profiles' of vulnerable urban and peri-urban areas show that difficulties in accessing secure, adequate' and affordable housing are shared by both Lebanese and non-Lebanese low-income groups. This is further exacerbated by the socio-economic and financial crises and the subsequent cuts in subsidies on fuel, food and medicine, which in turn has had a significant impact on the rental market, leading to a radical increase in rent prices for all populations. With 90 per cent of displaced Syrians in Lebanon and 31 per cent of Lebanese living in rented accommodations and with a substantial increase in utility fees, the ability of vulnerable families to cover rental payments is increasingly strained. This has resulted in a significant increase in both eviction threats and eviction cases and, consequently, in an increase in social tensions linked to disputes over meeting rental obligations. The impact of the overall situation can be expected to disproportionately affect already vulnerable groups, including female-headed households, socially excluded groups and persons with specific needs who face specific shelter-related protection risks. These groups are particularly susceptible to exploitation by landlords and resorting to negative coping mechanisms to access adequate housing, while others may not be able to circulate easily in their shelter or may be more prone to sickness, as a result of inadequate housing. Sixty-eight per cent of displaced Syrians live in residential shelters, 10 per cent in non-residential shelters and 22 per cent live in non-permanent structures in informal settlements. Overall, 58 per cent' of displaced Syrians live in inadequate' shelter conditions, disproportionally distributed across the three shelter types, with the highest percentage of inadequacy (78%) being in informal settlements. Evidence of continued debt accumulation and the large proportion of households living in substandard shelter indicates that the struggle of displaced Syrians to access affordable and adequate shelter persists. This is particularly concerning for 5.5 per cent" of displaced Syrians (equally for males and females) who have expressed concerns over being sexually exploited when accessing the housing market. With increased financial strains, all while prioritising basic needs, Syrians have been reported to progressively downgrade their shelter types by moving mainly to non-permanent structures in informal settlements.

For displaced Syrians, average rent has increased by 18 per cent across all shelter types (from 264,000 LBP in 2020 to 312,000 LBP in 2021). Debt accumulation linked to rent payment increases the risk of tension with landlords and puts displaced Syrians at risk of eviction. Rates of displaced Syrians living under eviction notice increased in the third quarter of 2021 to 7 per centfrom 3 per cent in the second quarter and 4 per cent in the first. This surge in the number of displaced Syrian households evicted or under eviction notice compared to 2020 is attributed to the households' inability to meet rental obligations due to the socio-economic and financial crises and exacerbated by the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 outbreak. Forced eviction and eviction threats have disproportionately affected households living in urban areas, specifically those living in residential shelters where 69 per cent of the displaced Syrian population resides. It is estimated that 5.4 per cent of displaced Syrian households are currently living under an eviction notice, of which 75 per cent were given four weeks or less to evacuate their homes. It is also estimated that 5 per cent of displaced Syrian households plan to change accommodation by the first quarter of 2022 due to either eviction notice, inability to pay rent or unacceptable shelter and WASH conditions. This data substantiates reports that refugees are under increasing pressure to meet their rental obligations and that the risk of evictions is building. Households who were not able to make their last rental payment had incurred two months (25%), three months (18%), and four months (8%) of rental debt. However, over one in ten (13%) households owed more than four months' rent.

Information on the housing situation, rental market and eviction trends of vulnerable Lebanese continues to contain gaps.' Neighbourhood profiles of urban and liveareas have shown that vulnerable Lebanese live in deprived urban pockets in buildings with structural' or exterior' conditions that are in substandard or critical condition, with precarious communal space standards. Whilst lower than amongst Syrian households, overcrowding' is also a prevalent feature. Anecdotal evidence indicates that vulnerable Lebanese households who rent accommodations are struggling to meet their rental obligations due to loss of purchasing power, inaccessibility to savings and loss of livelihood opportunities. At the same time, Lebanese landlords who depend on rent as a main source of income are also impacted by the overall economic decline and face challenges due to the accumulation of unpaid rental fees.