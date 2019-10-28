Lebanon: Inter-Agency - Shelter Midyear 2019 Dashboard

This dashboard summarizes activity reported by shelter partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response between January and June 2019 and highlights trends affecting people in need. Shelter partners in Lebanon aim to achieve the following: OUTCOME 1 Reduce immediate protection related shelter needs of most vulnerable households; OUTCOME 2 Contribute to multi-sectoral upgrading of disadvantaged areas for enhanced stability; OUTCOME 3 Enhance the contribution of national institutions and organizations to the housing situation in Lebanon.

Key Achievements

45,489 individuals received weatherproofing assistance in informal settlements to improve physical living conditions, including 19,369 individuals who benefited from emergency weatherproofing assistance following emergency events in informal settlements.

441 individuals benefited from weatherproofing, and a further 855 from minor repair, of their substandard buildings to improve physical living conditions.

9,330 individuals benefited from upgrading of their substandard residential shelters into adequate shelters.

48,581 individuals benefited from the distribution of fire fighting kits as well as fire prevention and awareness training to reduce the risk of fire emergencies as well as to improve preparedness for emergency fire response.

11,063 individuals benefited from site improvements activities in informal settlements to mitigate shelter flooding risks and to reduce barriers to circulation for individuals and services.

6,385 individuals benefited from conditional cash for rent to support their security of tenure in physically adequate shelters.

5,175 individuals from female-headed, elderly or PWSN-affected households, considered most susceptible to shelter vulnerabilities, received assistance.

4 area-based multi-sectoral assessments were completed, to encourage coordinated, multi-sectoral interventions alongside shelter partners that contribute to social stability.