Lebanon: Inter-Agency - Shelter - Jan-Apr 2018 Dashboard

This dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response between January and April 2018 and highlights trends affecting people in need. Shelter partners in Lebanon aim to achieve the following results: 1) OUTCOME 1: Enhance the shelter resilience of displaced vulnerable populations in temporary structures; 2) OUTCOME 2: Enhance vulnerable populations’ access to affordable shelters at minimum standard; 3) OUTCOME 3: Enhance contribution of national organizations and institutions to the housing situation in Lebanon.