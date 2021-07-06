Lebanon: Inter-Agency Referral Analysis, Report Covering January - March 2021 (Q1 2021) - Education

This analysis provides an overview of referral trends across all sectors, and in such a way informing the understanding of people's needs in order to strengthen the humanitarian response in Lebanon. The Inter-Agency Referral Analysis is designed to foster greater efficiency of referral pathways and contains recommendations for improved coordination and access to services for vulnerable communities. It guides sectors in the identification of any gaps and blockages in the response, and contributes to the discussion on how to respond to the affected populations, as well as how people's needs are changing with the current context.

This dashboard presents data compiled from two data sources: Inter-Agency Referral Monitoring System (developed by the Inter-Agency Coordination) and Referral Information Management System (RIMS, developed by the Danish Refugee Council). It is a product of collaboration of partners in the field, the Danish Refugee Council, UNHCR and the Inter-Agency Coordination.

Results Analysis

While the volume of referrals for education services decreased in Q1 (9,585) compared to Q4 (12,631), referrals to the sector still constituted almost a third of all referrals made. Most education referrals were made in Mt Lebanon (42%) and the North (24%).

While in Q4 a high proportion of education referrals did not receive any kind of feedback (48%), this rate has improved significantly in Q1, with only 9% of referrals not receiving any follow-up. The rate of referrals accepted also registered a marked increase, with 59% education referrals being accepted in Q1, as compared to 34% in Q4. The rate of referrals acknowledged (without a final decision on acceptance) rose to 30% (up from 17% in Q4), while the rate of referrals not accepted remained about the same. Regionally, some governorates reported very high acceptance rates, such as Bekaa (98%) and Akkar (96%), while in others, acceptance rates stayed lower, such as in the North (33%).

The vast majority of referrals for education came from child protection partners, in line with Q4, and some were also created by education partners themselves. Most of those referred for education were Syrian, with a smaller proportion of referrals being for vulnerable Lebanese. The majority of education referrals were for children aged 0-17, with less than a fifth being for adults aged 18-59. A slightly higher percentage of referrals was for male students.

Response speed in education lagged slightly behind other sectors, with about a half of referrals being acknowledged within the timeframes stipulated by the Minimum Standards (48h for regular - and 24h for fast track referrals). As for the time needed to close a referral, around a half of education referrals were closed within a Minimum Standards timeframe (14 days for regular - and 24h for fast track referrals), with some governorates reporting over a quarter of education referrals taking over 30 days to complete (Bekaa and South).