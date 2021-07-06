Lebanon: Inter-Agency Referral Analysis, Report Covering January - March 2021 (Q1 2021) - Health

This analysis provides an overview of referral trends across all sectors, and in such a way informing the understanding of people's needs in order to strengthen the humanitarian response in Lebanon. The Inter-Agency Referral Analysis is designed to foster greater efficiency of referral pathways and contains recommendations for improved coordination and access to services for vulnerable communities. It guides sectors in the identification of any gaps and blockages in the response, and contributes to the discussion on how to respond to the affected populations, as well as how people's needs are changing with the current context.

This dashboard presents data compiled from two data sources: Inter-Agency Referral Monitoring System (developed by the Inter-Agency Coordination) and Referral Information Management System (RIMS, developed by the Danish Refugee Council). It is a product of collaboration of partners in the field, the Danish Refugee Council, UNHCR and the Inter-Agency Coordination.

Results Analysis

The volume of referrals to health services decreased by 7% in Q1, yet, it still constituted around the same proportion of the overall number of referrals to all services (12%). Governorates with the highest volumes of health referrals included North (27%), Akkar (24%) and Mt Lebanon (21%).

While the proportion of health referrals not receiving any kind of feedback increased in Q1 (25%, up from 14% in Q4), the rate of referrals accepted has improved, reaching 53% in Q1 (up from 43% in Q4). Governorates with the highest health referral volumes also had some of the highest acceptance rates, including Akkar (76% accepted) and North (53% accepted). Improvement in acceptance rates was also registered in Beirut (46%, up from 17%).

Referrals for health services were made from a variety of sector partners, including Protection, Child Protection, Education, SGBV and Livelihoods, in line with Q4. While most health referrals were for Syrians, referrals for vulnerable Lebanese were also made, in Beirut constituting over a half of referrals. In terms of age profiles, while most health referrals were for adults, a significant proportion was also created for children (0-17), and elderly beneficiaries (60+) were also included. There was no discernible pattern among the male-to-female ratios of referrals across regions.

In terms of response speeds, around two thirds of referrals were acknowledged within the timeframes stipulated by the Minimum Standards (48h for regular - and 24h for fast track referrals), marking a positive trend. In terms of the time needed to close a referral, around two thirds of health referrals were closed within the stipulated timeframes (14 days for regular and 24h for fast track referrals), with delays being experienced in Mt Lebanon and the South.