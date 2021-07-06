Lebanon: Inter-Agency Referral Analysis, Report Covering January - March 2021 (Q1 2021) - Shelter

This analysis provides an overview of referral trends across all sectors, and in such a way informing the understanding of people's needs in order to strengthen the humanitarian response in Lebanon. The Inter-Agency Referral Analysis is designed to foster greater efficiency of referral pathways and contains recommendations for improved coordination and access to services for vulnerable communities. It guides sectors in the identification of any gaps and blockages in the response, and contributes to the discussion on how to respond to the affected populations, as well as how people's needs are changing with the current context.

This dashboard presents data compiled from two data sources: Inter-Agency Referral Monitoring System (developed by the Inter-Agency Coordination) and Referral Information Management System (RIMS, developed by the Danish Refugee Council). It is a product of collaboration of partners in the field, the Danish Refugee Council, UNHCR and the Inter-Agency Coordination.

Results Analysis

The volume of referrals made for shelter services in Q1 (2,439) has decreased compared to Q4 (3,611), although the proportion out of all referrals remained about the same in both quarters (8%). A quarter of shelter referrals were made in Beirut, followed by Mt Lebanon and Akkar, matching Q4 trends. Response rates remained approximately similar to Q4, with a decrease in referrals accepted (28%, down from 32% in Q4) and an increase in referrals acknowledged (36%, up from 25% in Q4). The rate of referrals not accepted (11%) has decreased compared to Q4 (22%), marking a slight improvement.

Acceptance rates were largely uniform across regions, with the highest share of referrals accepted recorded in Akkar (40%) and the North (39%), marking an improvement for these governorates, while the lowest rates were registered in the South (12% vs. 53% in Q4).

Referrals to shelter were most frequently received from CP partners, as well as from SGBV and protection, and to an extent also education, in a similar fashion to Q4. Shelter referrals were mostly for Syrians in the majority of governorates with the exception of Beirut and Mt Lebanon, where over a quarter of referrals also went to vulnerable Lebanese. While the vast majority of referrals for shelter services were for adults, in Bekaa and Baalbek-El Hermel over a quarter were for children under 18, which presents an increase of referral volumes for this age group. In line with Q4, most referrals were for female beneficiaries, with the exception of Bekaa, Baalbek-El Hermel and South.

In terms of speed, sector partners maintained good response rates, with over two thirds of referrals being acknowledged within the time stipulated by the Minimum Standards (48h for regular - and 24h for fast track referrals). With regards to the time needed to close the referral, over two thirds of referrals were closed within the stipulated times (14 days for regular and 24h for fast track referrals), with some delays being experienced in the North and Akkar.