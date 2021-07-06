Lebanon: Inter-Agency Referral Analysis, Report Covering January - March 2021 (Q1 2021) - Protection

This analysis provides an overview of referral trends across all sectors, and in such a way informing the understanding of people's needs in order to strengthen the humanitarian response in Lebanon. The Inter-Agency Referral Analysis is designed to foster greater efficiency of referral pathways and contains recommendations for improved coordination and access to services for vulnerable communities. It guides sectors in the identification of any gaps and blockages in the response, and contributes to the discussion on how to respond to the affected populations, as well as how people's needs are changing with the current context.

This dashboard presents data compiled from two data sources: Inter-Agency Referral Monitoring System (developed by the Inter-Agency Coordination) and Referral Information Management System (RIMS, developed by the Danish Refugee Council). It is a product of collaboration of partners in the field, the Danish Refugee Council, UNHCR and the Inter-Agency Coordination.

Results Analysis

Referrals for protection services increased by 18% in Q1 2021 compared to the previous quarter, now accounting for almost one fifth of all referrals to all sectors. Over a quarter of protection referrals (27%) were made in the North, followed by Beirut (20%) and Mount Lebanon, in line with Q4. Conversely, the lowest number was reported in Baalbek-El Hermel and the Bekaa, which constitutes a downward shift in referral volumes for these governorates as compared to Q4.

In Q1, there was a decrease in referrals accepted compared to Q4, similarly to the rate of referrals acknowledged, which has also decreased slightly. Conversely, the percentage of referrals not receiving any response has increased compared to Q4, constituting over a quarter (27%) of protection referrals made. The highest acceptance rates were recorded in Mount Lebanon, in line with Q4, and the Bekaa, which presented an improvement compared to Q4. On the other hand, the lowest rates were reported in Beirut, which constitutes a deterioration.

Most protection referrals were made by protection partners themselves, with referrals also being received from education and CP, and newly also WASH. The majority of referrals were for Syrians, with the exception of Beirut, where over half of referrals were to vulnerable Lebanese. While the vast majority of protection referrals were for adults, over a third of referrals in Beirut were for the elderly. Over two thirds of those referred for protection were female.

In terms of response speeds, over half of referrals were acknowledged within times specified in the Minimum Standards (48h for regular - and 24h for fast track referrals), with the Bekaa and Mount Lebanon reporting slower rates compared to average. Around three quarters of referrals were completed on time, meaning within 14 days for regular - and 24h for fast track referrals, with the slowest completion rates recorded in Beirut and the North.