Lebanon: Inter-Agency Referral Analysis, Report Covering January - March 2021 (Q1 2021) - Social Stability

This analysis provides an overview of referral trends across all sectors, and in such a way informing the understanding of people's needs in order to strengthen the humanitarian response in Lebanon. The Inter-Agency Referral Analysis is designed to foster greater efficiency of referral pathways and contains recommendations for improved coordination and access to services for vulnerable communities. It guides sectors in the identification of any gaps and blockages in the response, and contributes to the discussion on how to respond to the affected populations, as well as how people's needs are changing with the current context.

This dashboard presents data compiled from two data sources: Inter-Agency Referral Monitoring System (developed by the Inter-Agency Coordination) and Referral Information Management System (RIMS, developed by the Danish Refugee Council). It is a product of collaboration of partners in the field, the Danish Refugee Council, UNHCR and the Inter-Agency Coordination.

Results Analysis

The volume of referrals to social stability remained very small, same as in Q4 2020. Most of those referrals were made in the North and Mt Lebanon. Referrals for social stability services received little follow up in Q1, with 87% of referrals not receiving any feedback, as compared to 36% in Q4. This is particularly noticeable in the North, the governorate with the highest volume of social stability referrals made, were 100% of these referrals did not receive any follow up.

Referrals to social stability were made from education, protection and CP, in line with Q4. Referrals were made for both Syrians and vulnerable Lebanese and were mostly for adults.

As for the speed of response and time needed to close referrals, sector partners managed to respond to the small number of referrals made within the timeframes set by the Minimum Standards.