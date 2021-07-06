Lebanon: Inter-Agency Referral Analysis, Report Covering January - March 2021 (Q1 2021) - Food Security

This analysis provides an overview of referral trends across all sectors, and in such a way informing the understanding of people's needs in order to strengthen the humanitarian response in Lebanon. The Inter-Agency Referral Analysis is designed to foster greater efficiency of referral pathways and contains recommendations for improved coordination and access to services for vulnerable communities. It guides sectors in the identification of any gaps and blockages in the response, and contributes to the discussion on how to respond to the affected populations, as well as how people's needs are changing with the current context.

This dashboard presents data compiled from two data sources: Inter-Agency Referral Monitoring System (developed by the Inter-Agency Coordination) and Referral Information Management System (RIMS, developed by the Danish Refugee Council). It is a product of collaboration of partners in the field, the Danish Refugee Council, UNHCR and the Inter-Agency Coordination.

Results Analysis

Referrals to food security have decreased slightly in Q1 (640) compared to Q4 (864), representing around 2% of the total volume of referrals to all sectors. Most food security referrals were created in Beirut (66%), followed by Mt Lebanon (22%), in line with Q4.

The acceptance rates improved in Q1, with 70% food security referrals being accepted in Q1, compared to 54% in Q4. Only 1% of referrals were not accepted, the lowest non-acceptance rate among all sectors. Despite the improvements, 22% of food security referrals did not receive any kind of feedback. Regionally, in both Beirut and Mt Lebanon, the governorates with the highest referral volumes, acceptance rates were high, with 73% for Beirut and 89% for Mt Lebanon.

Referrals for food security services were frequently made by protection - as well as food security partners themselves. As different from most sectors, a significant proportion of food security referrals were to vulnerable Lebanese, slightly exceeding referrals for Syrians as per RIMS analysis. While most referrals were for adults, the elderly (60+) and children (0-17) were also referred for food security. The majority of referrals continued to be for female beneficiaries.

With regards to response speed, partners maintained positive achievements, with around three quarter of food security referrals being acknowledged within the timeframes stipulated by the Minimum Standards (48h for regular - and 24h for fast track referrals). In term of the time needed to close are referral, at least two thirds of referrals were also closed within the stipulated timeframes (14 days for regular - and 24h for fast track referrals), with less than a third of referrals taking between 15-30 days or upward of 30 days to complete.