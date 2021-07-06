Lebanon: Inter-Agency Referral Analysis, Report Covering January - March 2021 (Q1 2021) - Water

This analysis provides an overview of referral trends across all sectors, and in such a way informing the understanding of people's needs in order to strengthen the humanitarian response in Lebanon. The Inter-Agency Referral Analysis is designed to foster greater efficiency of referral pathways and contains recommendations for improved coordination and access to services for vulnerable communities. It guides sectors in the identification of any gaps and blockages in the response, and contributes to the discussion on how to respond to the affected populations, as well as how people's needs are changing with the current context.

This dashboard presents data compiled from two data sources: Inter-Agency Referral Monitoring System (developed by the Inter-Agency Coordination) and Referral Information Management System (RIMS, developed by the Danish Refugee Council). It is a product of collaboration of partners in the field, the Danish Refugee Council, UNHCR and the Inter-Agency Coordination.

Results Analysis

The volume of referrals to Water in Q1 (389) has remained about the same as compared to Q4 (399), representing about 1% of all referrals sent. Water remains the sector with the second lowest number of referrals received. Most referrals to Water in Q1 were made in the South (53%), followed by El Nabatieh (16%) and Bekaa (12%), as different from Q4, when the majority of referrals for water services were made in Baalbek-El Hermel.

The response rates to Water referrals improved in Q1, with an increase in Referrals Accepted (87% in Q1 as compared to 67% in Q4). 92% referrals to water have received some kind of feedback (90% in Q4). The South, as the governorate with the highest volume of referrals, also registered some of the best response rates, with 98% of referrals being accepted, same as El Nabatieh.

Most referrals for water services were made by protection partners, followed by CP. In line with other sectors, most referrals were for Syrians. In terms of age profiles, while most referrals were for adults, referrals for children and the elderly were also created. As different from Q4, most referrals for water/WASH services were for male beneficiaries.

With regards to the speed of response, partners were able to acknowledge most referrals within the timeframes stipulated by the Minimum Standards (48h for regular - and 24h for fast track referrals). Most referrals were also closed in a timely manner (14 days for regular - and 24h for fast track referrals), with some delays experienced in Baalbek-El Hermel.