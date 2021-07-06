Lebanon: Inter-Agency Referral Analysis, Report Covering January - March 2021 (Q1 2021) - Livelihoods

This analysis provides an overview of referral trends across all sectors, and in such a way informing the understanding of people's needs in order to strengthen the humanitarian response in Lebanon. The Inter-Agency Referral Analysis is designed to foster greater efficiency of referral pathways and contains recommendations for improved coordination and access to services for vulnerable communities. It guides sectors in the identification of any gaps and blockages in the response, and contributes to the discussion on how to respond to the affected populations, as well as how people's needs are changing with the current context.

This dashboard presents data compiled from two data sources: Inter-Agency Referral Monitoring System (developed by the Inter-Agency Coordination) and Referral Information Management System (RIMS, developed by the Danish Refugee Council). It is a product of collaboration of partners in the field, the Danish Refugee Council, UNHCR and the Inter-Agency Coordination.

Results Analysis

Referrals to livelihoods registered a slight decrease in volume during Q1, down by 8% as compared to Q4 2020. They continue to comprise only a small proportion of the overall number of referrals made to all sectors (1%). Most referrals for livelihood services were made in the North (48%), followed by Beirut (15%) and the Bekaa (11%).

There was a deterioration in follow up to livelihood referrals in Q1 with 22% of referrals accepted, as compared to 31% in Q4. Conversely, the rate of referrals not accepted has increased, with 17% in Q1 as compared to 9% in Q4. Overall, 77% of referrals for livelihood services received some kind of response (82% in Q4). The North, as the governorate with the highest volume of livelihood referrals, registered one of the lowest acceptance rates, with only 15% referrals being accepted, similar to Beirut (20%) and the Bekaa (26%).

As different from Q4, most referrals for livelihoods services were made by protection partners, followed by child protection, SGBV and food security. While most livelihoods referrals were for Syrians, a significant proportion also concerned vulnerable Lebanese, in some governorates (Beirut and Baalbek-el Hermel) making up the majority of referrals made. Most referrals across regions were for adults, however, referrals for children (0-17) and the elderly (60+) were also made. In governorates with the highest volumes of livelihoods referrals made, such as North and Beirut, most of referrals were for male beneficiaries, yet referrals for females constituted the majority in other governorates.

Response speeds have improved in Q1, with most referrals now being acknowledged within the timeframes stipulated by the Minimum Standards (48h for regular - and 24h for fast track referrals). An improvement was also registered in the time needed to close a referral, with almost three quarters of referrals in North being closed within the stipulated timeframes (14 days for regular - and 24h for fast track referrals), with some delays being experienced in Beirut, Akkar and Mt Lebanon.