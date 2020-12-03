Lebanon: Inter-Agency - Protection (including SGBV and Child Protection) Q3 2020 Dashboard

This dashboard summarizes progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Protection sector in Lebanon aims to achieve the following results: OUTCOME 1: Ensure that persons displaced from Syria have their basic rights (incl. access to territory, legal stay, civil documentation) respected and specific protection needs fulfilled; OUTCOME 2: Support and actively engage community members in creating a safe protection environment; OUTCOME 3: Reduce SGBV risks and improve access to quality services; OUTCOME 4: Provide boys and girls at risk and survivors of violence, exploitation and abuse with access to an improved and equitable prevention and response.