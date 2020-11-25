Lebanon: Inter-agency Mid Year 2020 Shelter Dashboard

This dashboard summarizes activity reported by shelter partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response between January and June 2020 and highlights trends affecting people in need. Shelter partners in Lebanon aim to achieve the following: OUTCOME 1 Reduce immediate protection-related shelter needs of most vulnerable households; OUTCOME 2 Contribute to multi-sectoral upgrading of disadvantaged areas for enhanced stability; OUTCOME 3 Enhance the contribution of national institutions and organizations to the housing situation in Lebanon.