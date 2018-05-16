Lebanon: Inter–Agency Mapping Platform - Beirut & Mount Lebanon March 2018
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon
Infographic
Published on 31 Mar 2018 — View Original
The Inter-Agency Mapping Platform (IAMP) collects basic information for all informal settlements on a quarterly basis. This information is used for the coordination of all humanitarian activities in informal settlements.
The data below only reflects active and less than 4 settlements of Beirut and Mount Lebanon governorates.