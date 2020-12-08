Lebanon + 1 more
Lebanon: Inter-Agency - Livelihoods Q3 2020 Dashboard
This dashboard summarizes progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) and highlights trends affecting people in need.
The Livelihoods sector in Lebanon aims to achieve the following results: OUTCOME 1: Stimulate local economic development and market systems to create income generating opportunities and employment; OUTCOME 2: Improve workforce employability, OUTCOME 3: Strengthen policy development and enabling environment for job creation