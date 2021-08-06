Lebanon: Inter-Agency - Livelihoods Q2 2021 Dashboard

1. Key achievements of the sector at the output level

With a worsening financial and economic crisis, strengthening Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to enable local economic growth and decent job creation is one area that is particularly challenging for the Sector in 2021 as businesses struggle to finance their minimum recovery and sustainability needs due to the limited liquidity of the financial sector, tight regulatory and monetary controls, and limited capacity of local financial institutions to meet capital and reserve requirements.

Nonetheless in Q2 under Output 1.1, Livelihoods Sector partners have supported around 1,643 Lebanese MSMEs and cooperatives with cash and in-kind grants to sustain their operations and protect their workers, while 23 Lebanese MSMEs have been established and continue to be functional six months after receiving the support from Sector Partners. Wage subsidies and cash transfers to informal or self-employed workers, financial support to improve production processes and digitization efforts as well as upskilling and reskilling workforces to drive business agility are some examples of employment support measures adopted so far.

To support business continuity and efficiency, Livelihoods Sector partners are providing business management services and training such as financial management, logistics, marketing, legal support, and decent working conditions. These activities aim at reducing the costs and improving the competitiveness of businesses, which by Q2 have benefitted 2,568 entrepreneurs and employees (12% youth ). Remote modalities were introduced during COVID-19 to facilitate training sessions, coaching, and awareness raising sessions. Although remote modalities were initially put in place as a temporary measure, due to the deteriorating context (i.e., lack of fuel, increased prices on public transportation, and protests), training, coaching and awareness sessions continue to be conducted remotely.

Under output 1.3, Livelihoods Sector partners continue to prioritize the provision of short-term employment (cash-for-work) to ensure access to income, with 14,888 displaced Syrians and Lebanese (33% women) out of a target of 15,000 engaged in income-generating activities, involving full-time and part-time employment.

Cash-for-Work activities include productive assets improvements, as well as infrastructure improvements such as rehabilitating and /or maintaining canals, land, sewage systems, roads and sidewalks, public parks and playgrounds, reforestation, flood prevention and rainwater harvesting. Cash-for-work activities also involve production of locally produced food and non-food items, such as PPE items, clothing, soap and candles, olive oil, spices, preserves etc. With rising unemployment, access to short-term employment in the labour-intensive sector is an important means for creating temporary employment and income opportunities while providing social and economic infrastructure and services for local communities. Access to the income, even if temporary, helps to enhance the protection of the beneficiaries who with this income have better access to food and shelter. As part of their’ Cash-for-Work activities, partners are increasingly subsidizing wages of already existing employees to ensure job continuation in supported MSMES and cooperatives, reaching around 1,212 displaced Syrians and Lebanese (47% women) in 114 MSMEs in Q2.