Lebanon: Inter-Agency - Inter-Agency Referral Analysis Report covering Jan-March 2021 (Q1 2021) - All Sectors

This analysis provides an overview of referral trends across all sectors, and in such a way informing the understanding of people's needs in order to stregthen the humanitarian response in Lebanon. The Inter-Agency Referral Analysis is designed to foster greater efficiency of referral pathways and contains recommendations for improved coordination and access to services for vulnerable communities. It guides sectors in the identification of any gaps and blockages in the response, and contributes to the discussion on how to respond to the affected populations, as well as how people's needs are changing with the current context.

This dashboard presents data compiled from two data sources: Inter-Agency Referral Monitoring System (developed by the Inter-Agency Coordination) and Referral Information Management System (RIMS, developed by the Danish Refugee Council). It is a product of collaboration of partners in the field, the Danish Refugee Council, UNHCR and the Inter-Agency Coordination.

Results Analysis

Referrals for basic assistance decreased significantly in Q1 (4,026) compared to Q4 2020 (10,438), constituting a 38% decrease. Basic assistance (BA) accounted for 13% of referrals made to all sectors, a drop from almost a quarter in Q4. Most referrals for BA services were made in Beirut (37%) and Mt Lebanon (34%).

The acceptance rate for BA referrals has declined from 66% in Q4 to just 32% in Q1. While 87% of BA referrals in Q1 received some kind of feedback, a large proportion of those (47%) had only received an acknowledgement by the end of the reporting period, without a decision on acceptance. The rate of referrals not accepted has also increased slightly (8% in Q1 as compared to 6% in Q4).

While non-acceptance rates were low in Mt Lebanon (5%), the governorate with one of the highest volumes of BA referrals, in other locations they accounted for well over a third of all BA referrals made (Baalbek-El Hermel, Bekaa and Akkar).

Referrals for BA services were received from a multitude of sector partners, including Protection, Livelihoods, Child Protection and SGBV. While around three quarters of BA referrals were for Syrians, referrals for vulnerable Lebanese were highest in Mt Lebanon and Beirut, accounting for almost a third of referrals for BA. Most of BA referrals were for adults, with referrals for children (aged 0-17) and the elderly (aged 60+) also being created in most areas. While most beneficiaries of BA referrals were female, in the South, almost two thirds of referrals were for males.

In terms of response speeds, while over a half of referrals were acknowledged the timeframes stipulated by the Minimum Standards (48h for regular- and 24h for fast track referrals), a high share of referrals not responded to on time remains, similarly in Q4. With regards to the time needed to close a referrals, around three quarters of referrals being closed within a Minimum Standards timeframe (14 days for regular- and 24h for fast track referrals). Gaps remain particularly in the North, Akkar and Baalbek-El Hermel, where over a fifth of BA referrals takes more than 30 days to close.