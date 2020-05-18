Lebanon: Inter-Agency - Inter-Agency Minimum Standards on Referrals

Organisational staff and community focal points, often come across refugees’ and host community members’ in need of assistance which is outside the expertise or scope of their own program. Frontline workers can be sources of information on available services and can serve as entry points to connect people to the services and assistance they need. This is done either by putting them in direct contact with the necessary service provider or by informing them about how to seek the service themselves. This guidance aims to support a consistent inter-agency understanding and approach for the safe identication and referral of people and communities between services, and it provides a minimum standard for safe and accountable referrals.