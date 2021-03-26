Lebanon: Inter-Agency - Food Security and Agriculture - 2020 Annual Sector Report

The dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanese Crisis Response Plan and highlights trends aecting people in need. The Food Security and Agriculture sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1) Promote food availability; OUTCOME 2) Promote food accessibility; OUTCOME 3) Promote food utilization; OUTCOME 4) Promote stabilization.

ANALYSIS OF ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE SECTOR AT THE OUTPUT LEVEL AND CHALLENGES

2020 was a very dicult year for Lebanon. Starting with social unrest, rising prices and widespread loss of livelihoods and income, the year saw a deepening of the economic crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 outbreak and the Beirut Port explosions. These multiple crises have further eroded people’s ability to access food and other essential needs across all population cohorts in Lebanon, adding up to the strains from the impact of the Syria crisis, that has been ongoing since 2011.

Several Food Security and Agriculture sector partners carried out thematic needs assessments and/or surveys tackling topics related to food availability and food access, status of employment, impact of the crisis on the agriculture sector, in addition to surveys on prices and markets, allowing the identication of bottlenecks of food insecurity within vulnerable population.

Against this dire backdrop, the Food Security and Agriculture sector continued to have two overarching objectives in 2020: i) reduce food insecurity, and ii) improve the resilience of the agricultural sector to the impacts of the Syria crisis.

Sector interventions were aimed at improving food availability, access and utilization for aected populations. Food availability is achieved, among others, through the provision of in-kind food assistance and agriculture production support, while food access is achieved through cash-based food assistance and agricultural livelihoods interventions.

In 2020, the interventions described in the sections below, helped to cushion the impact of the above-mentioned crises on the most vulnerable refugees and host community