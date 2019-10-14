Lebanon: Inter-Agency - Energy Mid Year 2019 Dashboard

The January-December dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Energy Sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1) Increase energy production through implementation of renewable energy sources; OUTCOME 2) Reduce energy demand due to implementation of energy efficient initiatives; OUTCOME 3) Improve access to electricity through Rehabilitation and Reinforcement works on the Transmission and Distribution networks; OUTCOME 4) Enhance capacity of MoEW to plan, budget and oversee energy sector initiatives.