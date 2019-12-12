Lebanon: Inter-Agency Coordination (North Lebanon Sector Update)
Protection
Key & Important Updates:
18 HH were evicted from Mqaitea 67 following an attack on the site by local residents, linked to a family dispute in a mixed marriage case.
Around 330 refugees returned to Syria in GSO organized return on 29 August.
Current Inter-Sector Discussions:
- Partners started piloting the use of harmonized pre- and post-eviction assessments.
Shelter
Key & Important Updates:
▪ Weatherproofing in Informal Settlements:
Weatherproofing assessment in Informal Settlements is launched for all Informal Settlements in the North. Expected finalization date by end of September 2019.
Distribution of shelter kits will be based on eligibility determined by the WP assessment. A pilot for Cash for Weatherproofing will cover 700 HH, mainly within T5 districts.
▪ LCRP field consultations:
- National sector leads conducted field consultations with North Shelter partners, and which will feed into the situational analysis and sector chapter for the LCRP.
▪ Hard Structures – Shelter Assistance:
- 456 Shelters were supported by partners, following the dismantlement of hard structures in informal settlements and based on needs identified.