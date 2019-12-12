12 Dec 2019

Lebanon: Inter-Agency Coordination (North Lebanon Sector Update)

Report
from UN Development Programme, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 12 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (488.11 KB)

Protection

Key & Important Updates:

  • 18 HH were evicted from Mqaitea 67 following an attack on the site by local residents, linked to a family dispute in a mixed marriage case.

  • Around 330 refugees returned to Syria in GSO organized return on 29 August.

Current Inter-Sector Discussions:

  • Partners started piloting the use of harmonized pre- and post-eviction assessments.

Shelter

Key & Important Updates:

▪ Weatherproofing in Informal Settlements:

  • Weatherproofing assessment in Informal Settlements is launched for all Informal Settlements in the North. Expected finalization date by end of September 2019.

  • Distribution of shelter kits will be based on eligibility determined by the WP assessment. A pilot for Cash for Weatherproofing will cover 700 HH, mainly within T5 districts.

▪ LCRP field consultations:

  • National sector leads conducted field consultations with North Shelter partners, and which will feed into the situational analysis and sector chapter for the LCRP.

▪ Hard Structures – Shelter Assistance:

  • 456 Shelters were supported by partners, following the dismantlement of hard structures in informal settlements and based on needs identified.

