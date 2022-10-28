Lebanon: Inter-Agency Coordination - National Individual Forced Eviction Guidance Note - October 2022

This national guidance note provides a minimum standard for cross-sector prevention and response to individual forced eviction threats and incidents across community groups.1 It recognises the multi-dimensional and far-reaching impact that individual forced eviction has on a person’s life and aims to provide an overview of sector roles and responsibilities with regards to preparedness, prevention, and response. It has been drafted based on recognised good practices and lessons learnt from across Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) regional field coordination (South, Beirut & Mount Lebanon, North, Bekka) and sector partners (Protection, Shelter, Social Stability, Child Protection, GBV, Water, Basic Assistance, Food Security & Agriculture and Livelihood). This guidance can be adapted at field level to detail specific response measures, but field-issued guidance should keep in line with the principles and good practices outlined here.

The guidance is divided into the following sections:

• Guiding Principles

• Eviction Scenarios and Persons at Heightened Risk

• Cross-sector preparedness

• Cross-sector response to risk of eviction (pre-eviction)

• Cross-sector response to eviction incident (post-eviction)

• Annexes