Lebanon: Inter-Agency Coordination - January Storm: Situation Update (28 January 2021)

Mass messaging on winter preparednessto refugees living in informal tented settlements and urban/rural shelters took place across Lebanon ahead of anticipated storms in January 2022. The arrival of storms on 19 January saw the activation of a Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) in the North only, with monitoring in other regions, as temperatures plummeted. The reported damage to shelters from high winds, rain and snow increased dramatically with further storms from 23 and 26 January. Freezing temperatures drove calls from people living in precarious conditions for additional winter support including fuel. Access to potentially affected areas is a concern as bad weather continues, with some municipalities indicating a lack diesel to fuel snow ploughs and partners and residents encountering issues with phone networks.

Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) partners continue to provide assistance across affected sites.