Lebanon: Inter-Agency Coordination - Health Q1 2021 Dashboard

The 2021 1st quarter dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Health Sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1) Improve access to comprehensive primary healthcare (PHC); OUTCOME 2) Improve access to hospital (incl. ER care) and advanced referral care (advanced diagnostic laboratory & radiology care); OUTCOME 3) Improve Outbreak & Infectious Diseases Control; OUTCOME 4) Improve Adolescent & Youth Health

1. Key achievements of the sector at the output level

The Health sector remains committed in 2021 to ensure an equitable continuation of quality healthcare to displaced Syrians, vulnerable Lebanese, Palestinian Refugees from Syria (PRS),

Palestinian Refugees in Lebanon (PRL) and displaced and migrant populations of other nationalities despite being challenged by a deteriorating economic crisis coupled with the 2019-Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the impact of the Beirut Port explosions. In 2021, the Health sector has aimed to account for increased needs among vulnerable populations due to the multiple crises and therefore increased the targets among displaced population and host community.

In Q1, vulnerable refugees and Lebanese benefitted from 414,906 subsidized consultations supported by Health sector partners, including 175,968 consultations for vulnerable Lebanese, 233,613 for displaced Syrians, 950 for Palestinian Refugees from Syria (PRS), 1,417 for Palestinian Refugees from Lebanon (PRL), and 2,959 for displaced and migrant populations of other nationalities contributing to improving their access to primary health care services. Vulnerable populations continue to benefit from a comprehensive package of primary healthcare that includes consultations, medications for acute and chronic diseases, sexual and reproductive health, mental health, and nutrition services in addition to basic laboratory testing and imaging. Overall, women and girls benefitted from 63% of subsidized consultations and men and boys benefited from 37% of subsidized consultations.

A total of 16,354 individuals received obstetric and emergency/life-saving care during the reporting period. Some 121 individuals out of total 123,580 are vulnerable Lebanese, who were newly added as a target under hospital care support for 2021 to address the impact of the economic crisis on vulnerable Lebanese households. Through UNRWA, 776 PRS and 4,302 PRL received hospital care. Due to an unexpected cut in funding, access to dialysis and blood diseases support to displaced Syrians in need was hindered in the first quarter of 2021. The sector continues to advocate for this urgent and life-saving support.

The number of Primary Health Care Centers (PHCCs) within the Ministry of Public Health’s (MoPH) network rose to 244 all over Lebanon in Q1. Some 43 staff were financed to join the MoPH-PHCCs.