Lebanon: Inter-Agency Coordination - In Focus: Rise in evictions due to increased economic vulnerability - July 2020

Evictions and eviction threats are a critical risk affecting refugees and other vulnerable populations in Lebanon. An increasing number of families are currently threatened with eviction. This dashboard compiles current available data relating to evictions, and outlines the response by partners under the 2020 Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) as well as key advocacy messages.

REDUCED ACCESS TO INCOME AND LIVELIHOODS

Syrian refugee and other populations in a vulnerable situation have been increasingly unable to pay their rent since the deepening of the economic and financial crisis in the fourth quarter of 2019. This situation has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures Lebanon has had to take to prevent and contain the spread of the virus. As in all countries around the world, COVID-19 had had a huge impact on the socio-economic situation of people.

A State of Medical Emergency was announced by the Government of Lebanon on 15 March 2020, encompassing a nation-wide curfew and other movement restrictions which led to the accelerated loss of livelihoods and reduced household income for many refugee and Lebanese families.

Across Lebanon, nearly 90% of Syrians and almost 80% of Palestinians have either lost their income-generating possibilities or have had their salaries reduced since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak or even before. Some 61% of Syrians working in the construction sector, one of the of employment sectors in which Syrians are permitted to work, reported losing their jobs.1 The negative impact is also being felt by Lebanese, with 70% of them having lost their jobs or having had their salaries reduced.