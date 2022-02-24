Lebanon: Inter-Agency Coordination - In Focus: Mental health & psychosocial wellbeing of vulnerable populations (February 2022)

The compounded economic, political and health crises currently facing Lebanon are weighing heavily on the mental health of people across the country. With increasing stress, trauma and isolation, the psychosocial wellbeing of refugees and Lebanese people is at critical risk. Mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety disorders and trauma-related stress reactions are reportedly increasing across populations, particularly among the most vulnerable. This is resulting in deteriorated physical health, inability to focus on daily tasks, weakening relationships within households, inability to properly care for family members and oneself and increased reports of self-harm, suicide attempts and suicides.

Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) partners are assisting vulnerable populations with mental health services, psychosocial support and specialized case management. Partners’ end-of-year LCRP activity reporting for 2021 shows a sizeable increase in services provided compared to 2020; however, this support is still outstripped by rising mental health needs.

This In Focus briefing compiles recent information and data related to mental health and psychosocial wellbeing, outlines the response by partners under the LCRP and sets out recommendations for the response moving forward.