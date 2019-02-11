Lebanon: Inter-Agency Coordination End-Year 2018 Statistical Dashboard

The monthly dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) and highlights trends affecting people in need. Partners in Lebanon are working to: 1) ensure protection of vulnerable populations; 2) provide immediate assistance to vulnerable populations; 3) support service provision through national systems; and 4) reinforce Lebanon’s economic, social, institutional and environmental stability. Reported progress towards targets is cumulative since January 2018, unless otherwise specified.