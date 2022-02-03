Lebanon: Inter-Agency Coordination - December Storm: Situation Update January 2021

Severe weather swept through Lebanon from 20 December 2021 with heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and some flooding. The effects varied throughout the country, with people in the North and South most affected, and to a lesser extent, the Bekaa and Beirut/Mount Lebanon region. Preparedness actions put in place at the start of the season helped to ensure a swift and smooth activation of rapid needs assessments (RNAs) and the mobilization of assistance where it was required.

PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

In advance of the winter season, a number of key actions were taken by partners and inter-agency coordination in each region to prepare for the onset of storms, including: revising the geo-split of organizations responding in different areas, review of the Emergency Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s, updating contingency stocks, and holding refresher trainings for Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) partners on the emergency preparedness and RNA tools. Early warning notifications were sent to partners, informing them about the RNA activation and weather forecast from the Disaster Risk Management Unit prior to the storm.

In addition, region-specific preparedness measures were adapted:

• In the North, site improvements were prioritized in 2021 for the sites that had experienced previous flooding. The Protection sector also conducted a refresher training session on safe identification and referral of protection cases to the RNA partners in early December.

• As mitigation measures in the South, partners provided informal settlements (ISs) with weather proofing kits and solar lampsin anticipation for the winter season.

• In Beirut/Mount Lebanon, UNHCR distributed 359 medium repair kits (MRK)s and three light repairs kits (LRK)s to informal settlements (ISs) in preparation for winter season.

• Core Relief Items and shelter kits stocks were replenished in the Bekaa as well as the stock in Arsal Jusoor Al Nour warehouse. In addition, mass messaging to communities about upcoming storms and recirculation of winter preparedness key messages was shared.