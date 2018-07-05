05 Jul 2018

Lebanon: Inter-Agency Coordination 2018 May Statistical Dashboard

Infographic
from UN Development Programme, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 04 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (433.57 KB)

The monthly dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) and highlights trends affecting people in need. Partners in Lebanon are working to: 1) ensure protection of vulnerable populations; 2) provide immediate assistance to vulnerable populations; 3) support service provision through national systems; and 4) reinforce Lebanon’s economic, social, institutional and environmental stability. Reported progress towards targets is cumulative since January 2018, unless otherwise specified.

