Lebanon: Inter-Agency - Child Protection Working Group - Response Monitoring Dashboard (Jan - July 2022)

This dashboard summarizes the monthly progress made by Child Protection Working Group partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) through the Inter-Agency Coordination reporting platform on Activity Info. The CP Sector in Lebanon works to provide boys and girls at risk and survivors of violence, exploitation and abuse access to an improved and equitable prevention and response services, i.e. Case Management, Focused Psycho-Social Services, as well as community-based CP activities, which include also sensitization activities for COVID-19.