Lebanon: Inter-Agency - Child Protection Working Group - Monitoring Children’s Situation between January and June 2022 (August 2022)

Child Protection needs continue to be on the rise as the socio-economic crisis remains challenging, affecting vulnerable population’s access to basic goods and services. Several incidents of community tension were reported in different areas of the country over bread shortagei . In addition, the number of daily COVID-19 positive cases have increased during the first half of 2022, particularly during June.

Child Labor and/or Street-Connected Children is still the most prominent child protection issue reported by sector and field partners and as confirmed by the sector’s case management analysis which indicates more than 50% of the children receiving case management services in the first half of 2022 are children in Worst Forms of Child Labor. IRC protection monitoring reports for January to June 2022 also show the increase in the number of children engaged in labor. Compared to the same period in 2021, the percentage of households with at least one child engaged in Child Labor has increased in the first half of 2022 from 9% to 10% on average. It is also worth noting that several interviewed households reported having multiple children working within the same household.

Child Protection sector partners received more than 4,020 referrals during the first two quarters of 2022, which represents 185% increase compared to the same period of last year. Out of which, 1,610 referrals were made to Child Protection Case Management (CPCM) services, a 49% increase compared to same period in 2021. Additionally, 2,362 referrals were made to Psychosocial Support Services, compared to 2021 (241 referrals only), this represents an increase of 880%. The increase in total number in referral to Child Protection services highlights the deteriorated child protection situation, particularly in schools/non-formal education where more than 2,586 referrals were made by Education sector partners to Child Protection services during the first half of 2022, compared to only 311 referrals in the same period last year, a 64% increase.