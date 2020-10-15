Lebanon + 2 more

Lebanon: Inter-Agency - Basic Assistance - 2020 Jan-June Update

The Jan - June dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Basic Assistance Sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1) Strengthen the ability of vulnerable households, including female-headed, to meet their basic survival needs; OUTCOME 2) Ensure that In-kind assistance in support of populations affected by seasonal hazards and emergencies is provided; OUTCOME 3) Develop National Social Safety Net Strategy.

