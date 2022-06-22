Lebanon: IA Protection Sector Key Advocacy Messages – June 2022

To the Government of Lebanon:
Continue to remind authorities that conditions in Syria are not yet conducive to return, despite some small-scale return movements linked to individual situations. Therefore, stress the need for the Government to uphold its commitment to comply with the principle of nonrefoulement which requires that returns are safe, dignified and voluntary, in accordance with international law.
Highlight that deportation and denial of admission at the border without due process and assessment of potential risks is not compatible with the principle of non-refoulement.
Advocate for the full and consistent application of the current waiver of residency fees and its expansion to encompass all refugees from Syria.
Encourage the Government to allow UNHCR to resume registration, in order to enhance protection and access to assistance and durable solutions outside of Lebanon.
Urge the Government to take action to de-escalate harmful rhetoric including among political and religious figures and to prevent anti-refugee sentiments and social tensions from further rising.
Advocate for the Government to hold accountable local authorities and institutions, including municipalities, that adopt and implement measures that are arbitrary, discriminatory and/or do not respect the rule of law (ID confiscation, forced eviction, arbitrary curfews…)
Emphasize the need to develop robust and inclusive social protection schemes (in particular for persons with disabilities and older persons) that leaves no one behind.
Advocate with relevant authorities to scale up efforts to ensure the protection and rescue of people in distress at sea.
Stress that education should be guaranteed as a right for all children regardless of legal status and documentation.
Advocate to ensure that the registration of important life events (birth, marriage, divorce, death) is accessible to all on a non-discriminatory basis, regardless of nationality and legal status, including late registration. Advocate for the endorsement and implementation of the National Action Plan on birth registration.
To donor governments:
Urge donor governments to systematically engage with GoL on law and policy reforms that would enhance protection, in relation with the above-mentioned advocacy priorities.
Urge donor governments to maintain adequate funding levels for institutions and protection partners, as well as other key sectors, to ensure that vulnerable individuals, including persons with specific needs (PwSNs), receive necessary, timely, and specialized assistance. PwSNs face aggravated challenges in accessing their basic rights and services due to limited access to and limited availability of specialized services, and inadequate awareness of needs.
Emphasize the necessity of maintaining a cross-population, needs-based and conflictsensitive approach to responding to the crises, including through the provision of immediate assistance and protection to vulnerable populations, supporting service provision through national systems and reinforcing Lebanon’s economic, social and environmental stability.
Advocate for the provision of multiyear funding, with an aim to foster predictability of aid and sustainability of the interventions. Encourage donor governments to follow through on the ground commitment to localization, by providing more support and funding tools for local and national responders.
Emphasize the need to expand opportunities for third-country resettlement and complementary pathways, as a key durable solution for refugees, a critical response to address their protection needs and an essential element for responsibility-sharing with refugee-hosting countries.