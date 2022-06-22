Lebanon: IA Protection Sector Key Advocacy Messages – June 2022

To the Government of Lebanon:

Continue to remind authorities that conditions in Syria are not yet conducive to return, despite some small-scale return movements linked to individual situations. Therefore, stress the need for the Government to uphold its commitment to comply with the principle of nonrefoulement which requires that returns are safe, dignified and voluntary, in accordance with international law.

Highlight that deportation and denial of admission at the border without due process and assessment of potential risks is not compatible with the principle of non-refoulement.

Advocate for the full and consistent application of the current waiver of residency fees and its expansion to encompass all refugees from Syria.

Encourage the Government to allow UNHCR to resume registration, in order to enhance protection and access to assistance and durable solutions outside of Lebanon.

Urge the Government to take action to de-escalate harmful rhetoric including among political and religious figures and to prevent anti-refugee sentiments and social tensions from further rising.

Advocate for the Government to hold accountable local authorities and institutions, including municipalities, that adopt and implement measures that are arbitrary, discriminatory and/or do not respect the rule of law (ID confiscation, forced eviction, arbitrary curfews…)

Emphasize the need to develop robust and inclusive social protection schemes (in particular for persons with disabilities and older persons) that leaves no one behind.

Advocate with relevant authorities to scale up efforts to ensure the protection and rescue of people in distress at sea.

Stress that education should be guaranteed as a right for all children regardless of legal status and documentation.