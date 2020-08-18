Lebanon: Humanitarian update following port explosions

Two weeks since the explosions in Beirut, the UN and humanitarian partners continue to provide emergency assistance to those most in need in Lebanon.

A World Food Programme (WFP) partner organization [SHEILD] distributed 400 food parcels to affected families in two of the most heavily affected neighbourhoods, Quarantina and Bourj Hammoud. An additional 84 food parcels were dispatched to the Lebanese Food Bank to run two kitchens for a week.

