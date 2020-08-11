Lebanon
Lebanon: Humanitarian response continues one week after port explosion
One week following the port explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, the death toll in Beirut continues to rise, with up to 220 people reported to have died and 110 people still missing, according to local authorities.
Lebanese authorities have announced that the search-and-rescue efforts have concluded. Search teams have transitioned to a recovery operation.
