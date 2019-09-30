30 Sep 2019

The Lebanon Humanitarian Fund supports the International Day of Older Persons

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
© UNDP/Rana Sweidan
Older persons remain one of the most seriously affected groups in emergency situations, yet their needs are all too often overlooked.
© UNDP/Rana Sweidan

On this International Day of Older Persons, the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund is recommitted to working on the specific issues that older people face in humanitarian settings. Older persons remain one of the most seriously affected groups in emergency situations, yet their needs are all too often overlooked. For instance, they may have greater difficulty accessing basic services, or reaching safety, but humanitarian response is not set up to address these needs. It is critical that their needs are considered at all stages of the humanitarian programme cycle, from data gathering and analysis to implementation and evaluation.

In Lebanon, because of the large number of Syrian refugees, health care and other services for older people are becoming overstretched, including for older Lebanese citizens as well.

