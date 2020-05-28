Lebanon Humanitarian Fund supports health project for Palestine refugees

As a result of recent cuts to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) funding, many Palestine refugees in Lebanon have been left without vital assistance. Across Lebanon, the international non-governmental organization Anera supports Palestinian refugees living below the poverty line who are struggling with medical issues.

In 2019, the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund (LHF) supported Anera in providing medications for vulnerable Palestine refugees. Through the partnership, more than 13,000 of the most vulnerable people in Lebanon are receiving medicines for chronic diseases at no charge. The medicines improve their ability to manage illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension and other cardiovascular issues.

