Lebanon + 1 more
Lebanon Humanitarian Fund: Showing adaptability during the COVID-19 pandemic
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Government of Lebanon to shut down most parts of society in mid-March, many humanitarian organizations were greatly affected.
In response, the local organization Association des Jeunes Islamiques (ADJI), which implements a protection project for children at risk in Tripoli, began using a digital platform to be able to continue assisting its beneficiaries with education, therapy and awareness services. Initiatives such as this show the great adaptability of both organizations in the humanitarian sector and the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund in making such quick changes of programming possible.
