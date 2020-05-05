Lebanon Humanitarian Fund: Showing adaptability during the COVID-19 pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Gov­ernment of Lebanon to shut down most parts of society in mid-March, many humanitarian organizations were greatly affected.

In response, the local organization Association des Jeunes Islamiques (ADJI), which implements a protection project for children at risk in Tripoli, began using a digital platform to be able to continue assisting its beneficiaries with education, therapy and aware­ness services. Initiatives such as this show the great adaptability of both organizations in the humanitarian sector and the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund in making such quick changes of pro­gramming possible.

