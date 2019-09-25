Lebanon Humanitarian Fund helps tackle gender-based violence

Gender-based violence (GBV) is one of the most widespread and devastating human rights violations, and yet the issue is sometimes not given enough attention in humanitarian settings. The risk of GBV increases in situations of displacement. Hosting more than 1 million refugees from Syria and over 300,000 Palestinian refugees, Lebanon is facing an increase of violence in all its forms. The Lebanon Humanitarian Fund is helping survivors of GBV through its support to humanitarian actors in the country.

