Lebanon Humanitarian Fund disburses $8.5 million to help families affected by blast

The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Ms. Najat Rochdi, announced today that OCHA has begun the disbursement of US$8.5 million from the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund to provide rapid support to families affected by the devastating Beirut Port explosions.

Ms. Rochdi said that, "Given the scale of this tragedy, it is important we expedited funding to immediately begin the process of rebuilding people's lives and support their recovery. I am further gratified that one hundred per cent of this funding goes to NGOs in Beirut who are already working closely with vulnerable communities, ensuring assistance reaches the people who need it most."

Read more on OCHA