Lebanon: Hospitals need urgent medical supplies, people need support rebuilding lives

The International Committee of the Red Cross is working across Beirut to provide ongoing support to people in the city.

With more than 6000 people left injured by the August 4 blast, hospitals need urgent medical supplies. Wheelchairs and boxes of emergency supplies were delivered to St. George’s Hospital in central Beirut this week, including dressing sets, infusion sets, injection sets, splint sets, suture sets, glove sets. The hospital is one of three severely damaged in the explosion.

To respond to the huge health needs, the ICRC is supporting 13 hospitals along with other medical facilities across the city, distributing wheelchairs, crutches and mobility devices to assist people who were injured and providing mental health support to wounded people at our partner hospital Rafik Harari University Hospital, among other activities. Several people also received treatment at our war-wounded treatment centre in Tripoli in northern Lebanon.

At least 300,000 people lost their homes in the explosion, and many people in some of the worst hit areas are now living in damaged homes, only able to afford rudimentary repairs, if at all. After months of a spiraling economic crisis and battling the coronavirus pandemic, Lebanon was already in a fragile state and many families will struggle to get back on their feet.

Across Beirut, we are on the ground assessing the needs of those who lost homes and property, and have distributed more than 400 food parcels to displaced people, directly and through a local organization. The latest distribution reached dozens of families in the Karantina neighbourhood on Thursday, an area that is home to some of the city’s most vulnerable people, including many Syrian refugees

The ICRC is also supporting the authorities in repairing the most badly affected water system, which serves six hospitals and 120,000 people in Beirut, and is supporting our partner the Lebanese Red Cross in their work and in helping families trace their loved ones.

