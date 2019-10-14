14 Oct 2019

Lebanon: Health 2019 Mid-Year Statistical Dashboard

Infographic
from UN Development Programme, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 14 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.09 MB)

The January - June 2019 dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Health Sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1) Improve access to comprehensive primary healthcare (PHC); OUTCOME 2) Improve access to hospital (incl. ER care) and advanced referral care (advanced diagnostic laboratory & radiology care); OUTCOME 3) Improve Outbreak Control; OUTCOME 4) Improve Adolescent & Youth Health.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

Around 181 facilities as well as 10 Mobile Medical Units were supported by partners for the provision of subsidized PHC services which enhanced the financial accessibility for primary health care

732,763 subsidized consultations were jointly provided by partners which increased access to health care for acute and chronic diseases

189,304 Lebanese and Syrian refugees were able to receive free medications for chronic diseases through the MoPH YMCA program during Q1 of 2019 which contributed to a decreased mortality and morbidity

Accelerated Immunization Activities were strengthened in light of the emergent measles outbreak while a national measles campaign is being planned for the country.

33,844 displaced Syrians received financial support through UNHCR to access obstetric or emergency hospital care which contributed to an increased access to secondary health care

1,858 PRS received financial support through UNRWA to access hospital care which increased their financial accessibility to secondary health care

177 displaced Syrians with chronic renal failure continued to receive access to free dialysis care which enhanced their quality of life

