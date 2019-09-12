Lebanon Government Adopts National Action Plan on Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security

(NCLW, United Nations) - The Government of Lebanon has today endorsed, the country’s first National Action Plan (NAP) on UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, offering a comprehensive national framework for the long term stability and security of Lebanon and a building block for the attainment of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The plan provides a set of tools and resources to drive forward the systematic engagement of women in peace and security deliberations in the country, while enhancing their protection and leadership.

United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security, was adopted by the Security Council on 31 October 2000. In Lebanon, in 2017, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers committed to the development of an inclusive and participatory plan and assigned to the National Commission for Lebanese Women the task of developing the first National Action Plan on UN Security Council 1325. The plan was developed through broad consultation and includes a costed, targeted framework for action, addressing equality in both internal peace and security issues, and through Lebanon’s engagement in regional and global peace and security work.

Mrs. Claudine Aoun Roukoz, NCLW president, “The endorsement by the Government of Lebanon of a National Action Plan for the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security demonstrates the Government’s serious political will to support women's participation in decision-making, to amend unfair laws they face and to protect them from the violence they may be subjected to. The initiatives included in this plan will help women overcome the difficulties they face during conflicts and participate in efforts to prevent such situations. With this decision, public administrations are committed to working, hand in hand, with commissions and organizations that support women in order to promote the status of women in society and to eliminate all forms of discrimination they endure. It is a qualitative step that Lebanon is taking towards greater cohesion in society”.

With its endorsement the plan commits Lebanon to engaging women in political dialogues and in peacebuilding efforts, to increasing women’s representation in the security forces as well as promoting their participation and representation in local and national governance structures.

“The Government took an important step today for Lebanon as a whole and for women in particular by adopting the country’s first ever National Action Plan on Security Council Resolution 1325,” UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jan Kubis, said today. “This comprehensive, multi-year strategy reflects Lebanon’s collective aspirations to achieve gender equality, and through practical steps, promotes women’s indispensable role in the political, economic and social development of their country. As the Government embarks on its implementation, I call on the international community to support this Action Plan, which serves to promote Lebanon’s stability, good governance and the extension of state authority.”

The NAP development process was led by the NCLW, and supported by UN Women, ESCWA, OHCHR, UNDP, UNFPA, and UNIFIL through a UN joint initiative (financed by the Governments of Japan and Finland) for which UN Women serves as General Secretariat.

Philippe Lazzarini, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon said “working towards equality, not only supports women to fulfil their potential, but it also builds a more peaceful and prosper society. The National Action Plan endorsed today reflects the aspirations and hope of the Lebanese people who have engaged in its development for the society and the country they want to live in for the generation to come”.

The Steering Committee for the development of Lebanon’s NAP on UNSCR 1325, headed by NCLW, comprised the ministries of defense, interior, foreign affairs, justice, social affairs and women’s affairs (which was since replaced by the Office of the Minister of State for the Economic Empowerment of Women and Youth) and three civil society organizations working on issues of political participation and gender-based violence in addition to an academic institution.

Ms. Rachel Dore-Weeks, Head of UN Women Lebanon, “National Action Plans increase public awareness of the importance of women in peacemaking, catalyze institutional acceptance and action, and serve as accountability framework for transformative change. This is an important milestone for Lebanon and again demonstrates the commitment of the government and the people of Lebanon for a more gender equal society’.

The implementation of the NAP 1325 will provide a framework for a more equitable and inclusive country and demonstrates a continued commitment to ensuring gender equality and the rights of women and girls.