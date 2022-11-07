Lebanon: Gender-Based Violence Information Management System; Overview of Incidents of GBV and Women and Girls’ access to services Quarter 2 - 7 October 2022

Background

Three years of economic crisis, compounded by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beirut Port explosions and political instability have left families living in Lebanon struggling to survive, plunged them into poverty and is affecting their health, welfare, and education. With the limited functionality of public services, administrative offices and courts, this multi-layered crisis1 had severe consequences on women, girls, children, and marginalized groups like LGBTIQ+ survivors and people with disabilities.

It also worsened the overall protection situation for Syrian refugees and refugees of other nationalities and deepened the vulnerability of the Lebanese host community. In the second quarter of 2022, an uptick in restrictive measures was reported which impacted the protection space including protection partners reporting humanitarian access challenges, and additional information requests on the work of protection partner outreach volunteers.

This gender-based violence information management system (GBVIMS) report2 aims to analyze the incidents of GBV in Lebanon, with a focus on the status of access to justice, where this compounded crisis continued to hamper legal actors' efforts to provide legal aid in a timely and responsive manner. The analysis has been triangulated with other sources, protection monitoring reports, studies, surveys, and assessments conducted in Lebanon such as the Vulnerability assessment of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, and the Multi-sectoral needs assessment.