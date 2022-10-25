Lebanon: Gender-Based Violence Information Management System; Overview of Incidents of GBV and Women and Girls’ access to services Quarter 1 - 14 June 2022

Lebanon’s protracted economic crisis threatens to drive more people into poverty and food insecurity.

Prices of food and other essential needs continued to increase, driven by renewed currency depreciation (from an average of LBP 23,000/USD in March to LBP 26,000/USD in April) and the impact of the Ukraine crisis on international wheat and fuel prices.

This current crisis has worsened the overall protection situation for Syrian refugees and refugees of other nationalities and deepened the vulnerability of the Lebanese host community. The deterioration in the economic condition combined with the social instability urged vulnerable communities to increasingly rely on humanitarian services, including cash and in-kind assistance to respond to their rising and emerging needs.

This gender-based violence information management system (GBVIMS) report2 aims to analyze the GBV reports in Lebanon as a result of the compounded crisis, with a focus on the linkage between GBV reports and food insecurity. The analysis has been triangulated with other sources, protection monitoring reports, studies, surveys, and assessments conducted in Lebanon such as WFP Situational report, Global protection cluster study on GBV and food insecurity and UNFPA report on cash assistance within GBV case management.