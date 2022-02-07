Lebanon: Gender-Based Violence Information Management System: Analysis of an increase in GBV incidents against children, Quarter 3 - 2021

Background

Throughout 2021, the continued deterioration of Lebanon’s socioeconomic context combined with government stagnation have worsened the overall protection situation for Syrian refugees and refugees of other nationalities and deepened the vulnerability of the Lebanese host community. The ongoing crisis has had an acute impact on the most at-risk groups, including vulnerable children.

This gender-based violence information management system (GBVIMS) report aims to analyze the increase in reports of GBV against children in Lebanon. Increasing poverty levels, barriers in access to education, rising child labor rates and growing family tensions are all considered risk factors for GBV against children. The analysis has been triangulated with other sources, protection monitoring reports, studies, surveys and assessments conducted in Lebanon such as VaSyR 2021 preliminary findings, the situational analysis of the child labor in Lebanon and UNICEF report on Understanding the root causes of violence against children.